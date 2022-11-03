Smart home standard Matter coming to gear near you from Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung and more

Long-awaited smart home standard Matter has had its official launch in Amsterdam. It’s always been tempting to write Matter off as a fad, but similar to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth this new standard has massive support from a whole host of companies which we’ve listed below.

While many new smart home products are set to ship with Matter – 190 products have received certification or are in the queue for testing – the really interesting bit is that many current devices will get firmware updates for compatibility, too.

Matter support will naturally differ between different manufacturers, but the biggest announcement so far has been from Amazon. Its director of smart home Marja Koopmans said as part of the launch event that it is set to roll out an update to 17 Wi-Fi-connected types of Echo devices in December with other device types after that. Your Echo will then be able to become a controller for your Other Matter devices.

“Matter presents a new opportunity to further simplify development for device makers and add to the customer experience of smart home devices from a range of different companies and brands,” added Koopmans.

Eve has also announced that three of its products – the Eve Energy, Eve Door and Window, and Eve Motion will get an over-the-air firmware update on 12 December.

As for Philips Hue, its Bridge will be updated for the standard in early 2023, so effectively all existing and new Philips Hue lights and accessories will be Matter compatible (except the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and the dial of the Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch as Matter doesn’t yet support devices like these).

Matter has been developed by an organisation called the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and, as well as Amazon, Apple and Google, the companies that have committed to it include Eve Systems, GE Lighting, LG Electronics, Nanoleaf, Oppo, Resideo, Samsung, Signify (Philips Hue and Wiz), TCL and Texas Instruments.

Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung’s SmartThings will all be Matter apps on Android. On iOS, you’ll be able to use the Home app.

With the initial launch of Matter, a variety of popular smart home product areas are supported including lighting and electrical, heating controls, window coverings and shades, safety and security sensors and door locks. Work has also begun to support categories such as cameras and home appliances.

At the launch, it was announced that Matter device makers will need to go through Amazon’s Works With Alexa programme to carry a ‘works with Alexa’ logo on Matter devices.