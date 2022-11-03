Nanoleaf debuts new Matter-compatible bulbs and light strips

Nanoleaf has announced updated smart lighting in the form of A19, GU10 Bulbs and a Light strip priced from £20 to £45. These will form part of the brand’s Essentials range and will be fully compatible with the new Matter smart home standard.

As with other Nanoleaf products, the Essentials gear offers over 16 million colour options as well as ultra-bright whites (with colour temperatures ranging from 2700-6500K. As you’d expect, the Bulbs and Light strip can also take part in dynamic lighting scenes which are fully customisable with the Nanoleaf App and can be used with Apple’s Home app or other smart assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant using Matter’s new multi-admin capabilities.

“We are incredibly proud to be launching our first Matter-ready lighting products,” says Nanoleaf co-founder Gimmy Chu. “For the past two years, our team has been dedicated to bringing these products to life… We believe [an] experience that allows all devices to work seamlessly together is the stepping stone towards even more intelligence and automation, for a truly smart, smart home experience.”

The Matter-compatible Essentials Smart Bulbs and Light strips will be available globally in early 2023 at shop.nanoleaf.me.

Nanoleaf says it is also set to unveil several new Matter-compatible products at CES 2023 in January which should mean that its famous light panels also become compatible with the Matter standard.