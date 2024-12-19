Sky Glass finally got this streaming feature that I can’t live without

As someone with a bunch of Apple devices, I rely on AirPlay for screen sharing or showing photos. While I do have an Apple TV, there are other screens at home that don’t have one – so having the feature natively is important. It’s been excluded on Sky Glass for a while now, but is finally available thanks to an update.

Finally, you can fling your favourite videos, music, or even embarrassing holiday photos from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly to Sky Glass. The point of Sky Glass is an all-in-one TV for your streaming needs. And with AirPlay now supported, it finally feels complete.

The integrated soundbar has always been a selling point, but Sky has now unlocked the accessory to be used by itself. So, you can queue up a Spotify session or turn your living room into a cinema for a quick slideshow of your latest getaway. It’s a slick move that will undoubtedly have Sky Glass owners grinning like the Cheshire cat.

As for the rest of the updates, there are a few more quality-of-life tweaks that deserve a nod. The new skip ads button gets you to the good stuff faster. Though at £5 a month, it’s sure to irk some. Binge-watchers will love the next episode button, which now skips straight to the next episode. Personalising playlists has also been given a playful twist with character avatars. Plus, there’s even HD audio streaming on Amazon Music for subscribers.

These new features are rolling out now on Sky Glass and Sky Stream. If you’ve already got the kit, you’re good to go. Or if you’re still on the fence about Sky Glass, this update might just tip the scales.