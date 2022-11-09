Score £50 off LG wireless earbuds in these early Black Friday discounts

Looking to nab a new set of headphones during Black Friday? Then listen up because LG is blasting out some pitch perfect deals ahead of the savings event. With two models £50 off, music lovers can grab a set of Dolby Atmos buds, while the active folk can nab a set that’ll lock into your ears.

LG UT90: down from £200 to £150

Ahead of Black Friday, LG has knocked £50 off the price of the UT90. The buds are down from £200 to a more wallet-friendly £150 when you order directly from LG. Select other retailers will also be stocking these earbuds at the reduced price. This deal will run until the 29 November, while stocks last. In our review, we scored the buds four stars out of five, so this isn’t a deal to miss.

LG’s UT90 buds are the world’s first set of wireless earbuds with support for Dolby Atmos. This means top-class spatial sound through the buds, using the same standard as most home cinema speakers! The buds also boast crystal clear sound, and pack in active noise cancellation to keep distractions out. You’ll even be able to pair them to up to five devices! Plus, LG’s UVnano tech kills bacteria to keep your earbuds clean.

LG UTF8: down from £180 to £130

Also beating the Black Friday madness is LG’s deal on the UTF8 fitness buds, also £50 off. You can score these earbuds at £130 rather than the £180 RRP when ordering directly from LG or select other retailers. Like the UT90s, this deal will run until the end of the month.

Focusing on fitness, these wireless earbuds have all the features to keep up with you on the go. The UTF8s boast ear hooks that swivel and lock comfortably into your ear, while protected by IP67 water, dust, and sweat resistance. With Meridian Hi-Fi sound, you’ll get realistic audio with a sense of space. And topping it all off is active noise cancellation and LG’s UVnano bacteria-killing tech.