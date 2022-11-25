Save up to £900 on the superb Cowboy 3 ebike for Black Friday

One of our favourite-ever ebikes has a great Black Friday price cut. You can get up to £900 off the Cowboy 3 by ordering direct.

The now £1,190 Cowboy 3 cuts a neat silhouette with its stunning matt finish, while the seamlessly integrated removable battery takes 3.5hrs to fully charge and offers an impressive 70km/44 mile range. It looks the part and rides like a dream – we had a great time testing it out back in 2020.

The removable 360Wh battery powers a 250W motor that drives a carbon-belt transmission that’ll give you an incredibly fast start. Adaptive delivery feeds power to the rear hub as and when you need it. Plus there are some fantastic smart controls such as theft detection, crash detection and automatic lock/unlock using your device, even if it’s in a pocket or bag – the iOS and Android app is excellent. Front and rear lights are also integrated.

The crash detection gives you 60 seconds to tell the app you’re OK before your bike will send a message to your key contacts with your current location. The theft detection will alert you if the bike is moved unless it’s been unlocked and. You can then track the address it’s currently at in the app. Clever stuff and it really does work rather brilliantly.

The stocks of the Cowboy 3 are coming to the end as the bike has now been replaced by the Cowboy 4 but that’s resulted in this fantastic deal to get one with a huge chunk off the price.