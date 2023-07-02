Cowboy goes Dutch with new Cruiser e-bike

Electric bikes are meant to take the effort out of cycling, so why would you want to spend your commute hunched over your handlebars like a Tour de France champion? Belgian electric bike brand Cowboy has taken customer feedback on board for the new Cowboy Cruiser, which brings a more relaxed, upright ride position – without compromising on the head-turning design and extensive on-board tech its bikes are known for.

The Cruiser looks just as stealthy as Cowboy’s existing line-up, with fully integrated cables and a removable battery built into the frame. Only here it comes with a wider saddle and taller, more curved handlebars that let you ride in the ‘Dutch’ position. It also gets a higher gear ratio, which should make leisure rides even more effortless.

It still includes a built-in phone mount on the handlebars, which can wirelessly charge your handset while you ride. The Cowboy smartphone app handles navigation, crash detection and anti-theft protection. The app was only recently updated with Google Maps integration, bringing cycle-first turn-by-turn nav (a big improvement over the in-house system used before) alongside speed, battery life and calories burned.

Also making a reappearance is AdaptivePower, which adjusts how much juice the electric motor dishes out based on environmental conditions. Think extra help on steep hills, and less on inclines.

A carbon belt and pre-fitted mudguards should keep maintenance and cleaning to a minimum, too. It weighs 19.3kg and riding on puncture-resistant 47mm custom tyres.

The Cowboy Cruiser is available to order right now, for £2690, in Black and Sand colours. Keen cyclists will be able to book a test ride through the Cowboy website, and in-store with independent bike shops that carry Cowboy models.

To coincide with the new launch, Cowboy’s existing bikes are getting a name change. The original C4 has been renamed Classic, and the C4 step-through is now the Cruiser ST.