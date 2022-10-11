Save up to 57% on the latest Oppo smartphones in Amazon’s Prime sale

With all major smartphone launches for the year behind us, now’s the perfect time to grab yourself a new handset. And as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in the UK, Oppo has massively reduced some of its most popular smartphones. From the premium Find X3 Pro to the A76, Oppo offers devices for every price point.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2022, the Prime Early Access event is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G – from £499

This year’s top-of-the-range device from Oppo, the Find X3 Pro, offers features and specs in line with flagships on the market. During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can bag the Pro device from just £499 – a huge 55% saving of £600 from the RRP of £1099. It’s one of the biggest reductions we’ve seen on this smartphone, making the deal one to watch.

The Find X3 Pro boasts 5G, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Matching the other big phones on the market, Oppo’s pro device packs in a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a four-camera system on the rear with 50MP snappers, and a hole-punch selfie cam on the front. It takes advantage of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, supports dual SIM, and 65W fast-charging. We gave the Oppo phone five stars out of five in our review.

Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G – from £299

Herding the middle of Oppo’s flagship pack is the Find X3 Neo 5G. Already packing a punch, this mid-ranger has doubled down on its best feature – the price. During Amazon’s Prime sale, the smartphone is down by £400/57% from retail to £299. That’s the same as the retail price of the Lite version of this phone; a rather good deal, if you ask us.

Matching other Android devices, the Find X3 Neo offers a 6.55-inch display that gently curves round the sides. The quad-camera system on the rear also features 50MP worth of sensors, and the 32MP selfie sensor seems impressive. With 5G, dual SIM support, and running the Snapdragon 865 processor, the device holds its own against competitors.

Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G – from £219

While it’s the lowest-spec phone in Oppo’s Find X3 series, the Find X3 Lite still offers most of the features you’d want from a smartphone, for a price you’d also want. And during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can score the smartphone for just £219 – a 27%/£80 saving from the RRP.

Don’t be fooled by the “Lite” in the name, Oppo’s Find X3 Lite still packs a punch. It too offers 5G and dual SIM support, despite the lower price tag. You’ll find a slightly smaller 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The cameras on this phone stand out too, with the rear four-camera system shooting up to 64MP, and the front camera reaching 32MP. You can also take advantage of the same 65W fast-charging.

Oppo A74 5G – from £149

Going further down the range, you’ll find the A74 5G. This 6.5-inch smartphone still supports 5G, boasts a 5000 mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera system on the rear, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale, you can score £100/40% off this Oppo offering with a new price of £149. While the specs are starting to dwindle a little, it’s still a lot of smartphone to get for the price of some wireless earbuds.

Oppo A76 – from £105

Heading towards the end of Oppo’s range is the A76, a feature-rich offering with a budget price. The device offers 5G, a 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 35W fast-charging, a dual-camera system on the rear totalling 15MP, and an 8MP selfie snapper. Cameras aside, this 6.56-inch smartphone offers most of the latest features, all running on the lower-end Snapdragon 680 chipset.

During Amazon’s Prime sale, you’ll find the A76 for just £105. That’s £85/45% off the retail price, a deal not to be overlooked. It takes this nearly £200 phone down to £100, beating out other devices at that price point.

Oppo A16s – from £99

Finally, the most affordable model in Oppo’s range is the A16s. This 6.5-inch smartphone boasts a 5000mAh battery, a 13MP triple-camera array on the rear, an 8MP selfie snapper, and IPX4 water resistance. It’s not the flashiest of phones, but offers a solid set of features for under £100. That’s right, in the Prime Early Access sale, you can bag the A16s for just £99 – £40/29% off the RRP.