Oppo’s A76 budget smartphone has arrived in the UK

Oppo is pretty well-known for making budget smartphones. Recently, the company unveiled the A76, its latest pound-saving offering. But the device was only available internationally, until now.

The 6.5-inch smartphone has just landed here in the UK. Offering some impressive specs for less than £200, the Oppo A76 is bound to prove popular among smartphone customers.

The lowdown on the Oppo A76: specs and details

Starting with the screen, Oppo’s A76 already comes out swinging. It features a 6.56-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and hole-punch design for an 89.9% screen-to-body ratio. While this display doesn’t compete with flagship offerings, it’s a very good offering at this price-point.

Inside the A76, you’ll find a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast-charging, which will easily keep you juiced up all day. Oppo’s latest budget smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 680 processor, which was launched at the end of 2021. While not the most powerful processor, it comes packed with the latest tech.

The A76 offers two RAM options, 4GB and 6GB, but only comes with 128GB of storage. Luckily, you can pop a micro-SD card into the phone, which you’ll probably find yourself doing. Oppo’s phone comes running ColorOS 11.1, which is a version of Android. You’ll get regular Android updates, just with Oppo’s custom interface.

On the front, there’s a 8MP selfie camera which supports portrait shots, and AI photo tweaks. The main snapper on the rear is 13MP with a f2.2 main sensor, and there’s a second 2MP secondary bokeh camera. The bokeh snapper promises to improve Portrait Mode shots with a better depth-of-field. You’ll get 6x digital zoom on the rear camera, but there are no zoom lenses, unfortunately. Impressively, both cameras support HDR, which isn’t common on budget smartphones.

If Oppo’s latest device tickles your fancy, you’re in luck! The A76 is available in either Glowing Blue or Glowing Black from both Oppo and Amazon. It retails for £189, which is an incredibly low price!