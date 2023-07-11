Save over 50% on Roku’s Streambar this Prime Day

Your living room can quickly get cluttered with all your home cinema gear. Streaming sticks, Blu-ray players, and speaker cords can quickly crowd your walls. But Roku‘s Streambar combines your streaming box and speaker into one device, so you can cut down on the clutter. And for Prime Day, you can score the two-in-one bit of kit for over half off.

Currently, Amazon UK is offering the Streambar for over 50% off – a 55% discount to be precise. Roku’s combo box is down to £59 during the savings event, versus the usual ticket of £130. That’s an impressive £71 saving on the smart streaming box.

Roku’s Streambar combines a soundbar and 4K HDR streamer into a box that doesn’t take up too much space under your TV. As a soundbar, it packs four full-range drivers, two of which angled outwards for room-filling sound. Dolby Audio is supported, and you can control the Streambar using both Alexa, Google Assistant, or AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. As mentioned, the Streambar connects to Wi-Fi and enables you to stream from the likes of BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ to your TV, with 4K HDR (HDR10 and HLG) support for compatible tellies. Plus, if you just want to listen to music, the Streambar triples up as a Bluetooth speaker too.

We scored the two-in-one device a perfect five stars in our review, praising it as the “smarts TV double act”. The simple interface, remote, and bang for buck impressed us. But the sound isn’t quite powerful enough for large rooms.