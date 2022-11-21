Get 22% off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with this top deal

Fans of foldable phones rejoice: Amazon US has shaved $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 this Black Friday, which is now available for $1400 – that’s a saving of 22%. Sorry UK shoppers, this is currently a US-only deal.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has dropped in price slightly since its launch earlier in the year, but Amazon’s latest price chop is by far the biggest yet. In August, we called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ‘another unashamedly premium foldable with the price to match,’ but it’s hard to argue with a top-tier phone that enjoys a great camera and a screen that makes gaming a joy. We did also note, however, that its hefty price tag wouldn’t suit everyone’s pockets – which makes Amazon’s Black Friday deal all the more enticing.

Samsung’s latest Fold easily makes it one of the best foldable devices of 2022, and more than holds its own compared to competitors such as the Oppo Find N and Microsoft Surface Duo 2. The performance from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is impressive, and the handset is comfortable in the hand yet sturdy.

Compared to Samsung’s past fold offerings, the Z Fold 4 is much better for multitasking, while the battery life has been improved slightly. The ample screen size makes on the move viewing a joy, and the Z Fold 4’s outer screen is as good as any premium phone. That’s all thanks to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a colourful, contrasty OLED panel. Oh, yes, it also suffers from a less noticeable crease too (although it is still there if you want to go looking for it).