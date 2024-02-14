Samsung might launch the first triple foldable later this year
First to the dual-screen foldable game and now first to the triple-screen foldable? A tip suggest Samsung will release one later this year.
Samsung were the first to the foldable smartphone game. We’re now in our 6th year of the tech giant’s bendy handsets, with a new generation on the way. And after a few years of things looking a bit too same-y, it looks like the brand might be ready to shake things up again with a reimagined type of foldable.
A new tip from Twitter leaker Revegnus suggests that Samsung will add a triple fold to its line-up this year. This tipster cites competition as the main reason Samsung might release this new device. There have been a good few rumours about Huawei releasing a triple foldable phone at the end of this year. And according to this tip, Samsung doesn’t want to miss out on the title of “world’s first”. To achieve this, the tech giant would have to drop into high gear and have one on the shelves before the summer, if Huawei’s rumoured timeline is to be believed.
That’s quite a tight turnaround since we’re already in the middle of February – with only a few months to spare. We know Samsung already has the tech, since it’s shown it off at CES 2024 and other tech shows. These have been more flexible displays with multiple hinges – like this triple foldable would be. And it might have another prototype to reveal at the upcoming MWC expo in Barcelona. So, Samsung could, in theory, pull off being the first.
But what exactly is a triple foldable? It’s a foldable smartphone with two hinges and three displays you can use. All foldables at the moment are dual foldables, with the outside display counting as one, and the inside counting as the other, since it’s one big display. It’s the same if you’re rocking a traditional book-style body or the slimmer clamshell-style. We’ve not had a triple-screen device hit the shelves yet, and it would be interesting to see if this helps or hinders the number of people that want to shell out extra for a phone that folds.