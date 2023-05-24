Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could bring back the rotating bezel

While Samsung has already released its flagship smartphones for the year, we’ve got more to come. Foldable phones and smartwatches are expected later this year during the summer. Headlining the brand’s smartwatch range for this year will likely be the Galaxy Watch 6. And according to a new leak, it looks like the device could bring back a fan favourite feature.

According to a leak from MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, renders of the upcoming smartwatch show off a physically rotating bezel around the display. Up to the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung’s smartwatches included the rotating bezel, allowing users to easily twist it to control the smartwatch. But last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 ditched it in favour of a touch bezel that requires swiping.

This apparent reversal would bring back the fan favourite feature for ease of use. According to the render, the bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 will be slimmer than that of previous models. According to other leaks, it will surround a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a 470 x 470 resolution. We’re also expecting the smartwatch to pack the Exynos W980 chipset, which will bring some performance upgrades. As for when the watch might hit the shelves, a summer launch seems most likely.