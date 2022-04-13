Samsung Galaxy S23 might not get this controversial feature after all

One of the earliest Galaxy S23 specs to hit the rumour mill this year saw Samsumg linked with a MediaTek chipset for its next flagship – but you might not want to count on it after all.

In a fresh twist, the report has been somewhat rubbished by not one but two often reliable Twitter tipsters. Kicking things off, @chunvn8888 posted that the Galaxy S22 FE won’t be getting MediaTek’s top-of-the-range Dimensity 9000 SoC – which the original Business Korea story said would be a precursor to the chip’s inclusion on the S23.

Dimensity 9000-powered Galaxy S22 FE is not happening for now — No name (@chunvn8888) April 11, 2022

While the door was left open for Samsung to make the switch in the future, another generally reputable mobile leaker, Yogesh Brar, then chimed in to add that such a move was “not happening in the future either.”

That now makes for two sources downplaying the possibility of MediaTek getting pride of place in the Galaxy S22 FE, versus one saying that Samsung was mulling the move.

Again, this is relevent to the Galaxy S23 – which we have down to launch in early-2023 – because the whole point of Samsung going with MediaTek in the more mid-range Galaxy S22 FE was apparently to test the waters ahead of a potential switch on its most famous phone.

If that’s not the case, we’d likely be looking at the Galaxy S23 again be fitted with one of two different chips: Qualcomm’s next high-end offering and follow-up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some regions, and a home-brewed Exynos processor in others.

Of course, the Galaxy S22 FE remains an intriguing device to watch if you’re already looking ahead to the S23, though mainly it’s expected to be a contender for the best cheap phone crown, rather than telling us too much about Samsung’s 2023 flagship.

Related: read our full Galaxy S22 Plus review