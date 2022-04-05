Rode releases debut over-ear headphones for pros

RØDE (Rode) is pretty well-known for creating high-quality microphones and sound recording products. Fans of the brand have been hoping the company would release a set of headphones for a while now. And their wish has come true.

The NTH-100 headphones are Rode’s debut offering into the product range. These over-ears are designed for professionals, with custom-matched drivers and comfort-improving tech. Even better, they come without an uber-premium price tag.

What do Rode’s NTH-100 headphones offer?

Starting with the most important aspect, the sound, Rode already comes out strong with the NTH-100s. Using custom-matched drivers, the headphones boast an incredibly accurate frequency response and low distortion. The company reckons they’re ideal for content at home or in the studio, even for music production.

Rode has “acoustically optimised” the NTH-100s during construction, to offer a natural sound signature. What this means is that Rode has designed the headphones to offer the best sound possible, which is just what you’re looking for from professional headphones. According to the company, these headphones are akin to open-backs, which are popular among audiophiles.

While Rode’s debut headphones don’t come with active noise-cancelling, they do offer some noise isolation from the memory foam earcups. These earcups are coated in Alcantara, a sustainable, suede-like microfiber. While that may sound technical, the material boasts a high-density to improve sound isolation. It’s also supposed to be more comfortable than regular earcups.

Speaking of comfort, the earcups also include Rode’s CoolTech gel, which dissipates heat more evenly. The gel keeps your ears cooler and reduces fatigue. On the headband, you’ll find the same Alcantara fabric, and it’s fully adjustable for any head size.

As these headphones are aimed at professionals, they’re wired rather than wireless. The detachable cable is 2.4m, and includes a 3.5mm to 1/4″ adapter. For ease of storage, the earcups are rotatable in either direction, and easily fit into the accompanying carry-bag.

If Rode‘s headphones are right up your Electric Avenue, you can pick up a pair from Amazon. They retail for £149, but you’ll currently find them discounted to £136.45 on Amazon. It might be worth jumping on that deal if the NTH-100s have caught your eye.