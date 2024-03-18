Pixel 8 Pro reduced by 25% on Amazon in early Big Spring Sale discount

Looking for a new Android smartphone to get your hands on? Google’s latest flagship is the Pixel 8 Pro, and it’s the purest Android experience knocking about. It’s also a great device, packing top tier specs, excellent cameras, and all new AI features. And it’s more compelling than ever thanks to this early Amazon Big Spring Sale discount that wipes up to 25% off the price.

That means you can score Google’s latest handset for $749 in the US, which is a whopping $250 off the regular ticket of $999. Over in the UK, the savings are good but not quite as high, with 19%/£194 off. It brings the new total to £805 instead of the regular £999. This deal gets you the 128GB model in Obsidian. You’ll find similar savings on the 256GB model on both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro ditches the Pixel 7 Pro‘s curved edge display in favour of a flat panel. The screen is still a substantial 6.7in, but resolution has dropped slightly to 2992×1344 with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Google calls it a “Super Actua display”, on account of the astonishing 2400 nits peak brightness. It’ll also do 1600 nits when playing HDR content. It gets Google’s latest home-grown Tensor G3 processors paired with 12GB of RAM. Battery capacity is now 5050mAh, and Google says the phone can handle 30W charging over USB-C.

The rear camera shelf has been streamlined, with all three lenses now contained in a single large oval. It has a 50MP main snapper that promises 21% better low light sensitivity, a 48MP telephoto lens for 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide that’s 105% better. A new cutout at the side contains a temperature sensor. An AI-based Best Take function pulls facial expressions from multiple frames to create composite pics where everyone in shot is looking at the camera. Google has also added a full set of manual controls for the first time.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home