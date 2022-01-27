Philips refreshes its ‘Performance Series’ 4K TVs, dubbed ‘The One’

As well as its top-end OLED TVs, Philips also makes a bunch of LCD-based 4K TVs of course. And Philips has now announced a new version of its Performance Series models.

‘The One’ range – as Philips tends to brand it for buyers – is an everyday 4K TV using the 2021 fifth-generation version of Philips’ P5 picture processor but boasting a 120hz panel and three-sided Ambilight, which extends your picture onto your wall using clever LED tech.

The previously-available 58-inch size has been dropped from the range, but there’s a new, huge, 86-incher this time around to join the 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75-inch versions all with super-slim silver bezels. The ‘smaller’ screens have a single angled stand in the centre, while the 75 and 86-inch TVs have dual feet.

The TV has support for multiple HDR formats including HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ plus there’s the latest-gen HDMI 2.1 spec including eARC support and you can use it with variable refresh rate (VRR, 48-120Hz) for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. A new Game Bar menu enables you to quickly access relevant settings while playing. It’s also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium.

An optional extra has also been announced in the form of an accompanying Philips B8507 3.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar – you can also use DTS Play-fi tech to add the TV to a whole home wireless speaker system (it’s used as the centre speaker in that setup).

The new TVs will be available later this year but we don’t have any pricing details as yet.