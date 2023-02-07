Philips adds to its range with ‘The Xtra’ MiniLED sets

As well as new OLED models debuted today, Philips has been previewing ‘The Xtra’ – a pair of new Mini LED sets to sit between ‘The One’ mainstream and OLED+ flagship ranges.

The first model is the 9308 MiniLED TV which will be launched between June and September this year (Q3) in 55 and 65in. As with Philips’ new Ambilight OLEDs it will feature the 7th Gen P5 picture processor plus a 120Hz panel with 1000 nits brightness and a and a 64W 2.1 Bowers & Wilkins front-firing sound system.

Then there’s the 9008 to sit slightly further down the range – available in 55, 65 and 75in versions. This will have a 40W 2.0 sound system.

Both sets will have three-sided Ambilight and a narrow bezel metal frame in dark anthracite. As with other premium Philips sets Kavdrat audiomix fabric is used for the speaker grille, here in darker hue. Philips says ‘The Xtra’ range features a better Smart TV experience, but we don’t know what this will entail as yet.

Further down the tree, Philips has announced new sets in ‘The One’ mainstream series in the form of the 8808 and 8507 – with both series featuring the 7th Gen P5 processor.

The 120Hz 8808 series will offer 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85in screen sizes while the 60Hz 8508 will be available in 43, 50, 55 and 65in versions. These feature three-sided Ambilight plus Google TV.

Pricing on all sets is yet to be announced – we’d expect this to only be available much closer to launch.