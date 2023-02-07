Philips debuts OLED+908 flagship plus 808 and ‘The One’ sets

Philips has been showing off its latest Ambilight TVs at its annual range update event in Amsterdam.

All the new sets are powered by Philips’ latest 7th generation version of its P5 picture processor and have Google TV as the software on board, replacing the rather over-complicated Android TV OS that was present on older sets.

Top of the pile is the Philips OLED+908 which, like all top Philips TVs including its forerunner, features enhanced sound from Bowers & Wilkins, this time in an 80W 3.1 bar along the bottom of the screen with six forward-firing drivers. The set, which features a thin dark metal bezel, is available in 55, 65 and 77in sizes. It offers the latest Meta OLED panel from LG Display – revealed at CES 2023 last month and also present in the LG Evo G3 – that can throw out a phenomenal peak 2100nits of brightness.

The set boasts three-sided Ambilight but with a change – there’s now a light sensor that can measure the colour temperature in the room so the white point of the picture can be calibrated appropriately. There’s also now a redesigned, USB-C rechargeable backlit remote.

The OLED808 ups the ante on the OLED807 and there’s now a super small 42in model to go alongside the existing 48, 55, 65 and 77in versions. As well as the aforementioned light sensor, the 55in and above models feature 1000nit OLED EX panels.

Then there’s the series Philips likes to call ‘The One’ – essentially a mainstream all-rounder. There are two versions. The 8808 series – with a brushed anthracite grey bezel and swivel stand or sticks depending on size – will offer 43, 50, 55, 65,75 and 85in screen sizes and 120Hz panels while the 8508 will be available in 43, 50”, 55’ and 65” versions.

Pricing on all models is to be confirmed.