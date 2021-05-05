Peloton recalls Tread exercise machines

Fitness equipment maker Peloton has been forced to recall its connected Tread and Tread+ models following reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child.

The move follows six weeks of disputes between Peloton Interactive Inc and the Consumer Product Safety Commission in the US, and comes more than a month after Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley asked treadmill owners to check safety warnings.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commissioner's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said in a statement. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

At present the Tread model was the only Peloton treadmill available in the UK, and the recall does not affect any other Peloton equipment, such as its bikes.

