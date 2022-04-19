OnePlus offers first-look of 10R 5G ahead of upcoming release

OnePlus is holding a launch event called “More Power to You” on 28 April. At the event, we’re expecting the company to release the 10R 5G smartphone, the Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone, and the Nord Buds earbuds. Ahead of the event, OnePlus has taken to social media to share a first-look of the upcoming 10R 5G.

From the photos OnePlus shared on its India Twitter account, we can see that the device will come with squared off edges, a hole-punch selfie camera, three cameras on the rear, and a blue colour option. The device looks similar to the 10 Pro, but with some notable differences.

Always fast, forever smooth. Get ready for a seamless smartphone experience with the 120Hz Fluid Display of the new #OnePlus10R



Know more: https://t.co/WaA8u6p3se#MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/L9y7SJo4Ai — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 19, 2022

In some of the same tweets, OnePlus also revealed some of the device’s new features. We now know that the 10R 5G will come with a 120Hz high-refresh rate display, 150W SUPERVOOC fast-charging, a HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor.

While a lot of that sounds pretty technical, you can see that OnePlus is packing some fairly impressive specs into the latest smartphone. They’re not the most cutting edge, but we wouldn’t expect them to be on a mid-tier device. It’ll be more than enough to keep most users going, and these features are only made more impressive by the low price tag we’re expecting.

As we mentioned, OnePlus will be launching the 10R 5G at the “More Power to You” event next week. It’s unclear which regions the device will be available in, though we suspect it may just be India, or when it will start shipping. We’ll keep you updated during the event.