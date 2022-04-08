These OnePlus Nord N20 specs and release date details are now official

The next OnePlus phone has been made official, with the OnePlus Nord N20 set to launch in select markets by the end of April at a competitive price point.

As the manufacturer’s new budget offering, it will look to establish itself as one of the best cheap phones around and offer a clear alternative for those who like the OnePlus style but don’t want to go all-out with the pricey OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus confirmed select details of the device to PCMag as well as sharing an official image, and while it’s not going to set the world alight, it looks like a competent 5G blower with a decent 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED 60Hz display. Yes, you can get a 90Hz refresh rate with some rival devices, but to keep things cheap it was either 90Hz LCD or 60Hz AMOLED for the screen – and OnePlus opted to go with a sharper display.

The company stopped short of confirming the full OnePlus Nord N20 specs, but the device that’s been revealed so far conforms to an earlier leak.

And now comes your very first and early look at the #OnePlusNordN20 5G! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions + key specs)



One behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/t8yfj764Ts pic.twitter.com/dFYYnZH2DW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 15, 2021

If the rest of the information provided earlier in the year by @OnLeaks also proves accurate, that means the Nord N20 would be getting a Snapdragon 695 SoC backed by 6GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage, and 48-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras.

The PCMag report also doesn’t offer much in the way of OnePlus Nord N20 price details, but it’s very much slanted towards US readers, so this could be one of the firm’s devices intended for a North American release. It points out that previous entry-level OnePlus phone pricing has been around the $300 mark in the States, to give you an idea of what the new handset might cost.

Those in countries like the UK can read our OnePlus Nord CE 5G review to get an idea of what’s already on offer there.

