Oculus Go: Everything we know so far

Right now, if you want a reasonably strong virtual reality experience, you'll need extra stuff beyond the headset: a powerful PC, a PlayStation 4, or a flagship-level smartphone.

But that'll all change very soon with the release of Oculus Go. Unlike the Oculus Rift or the Oculus-powered Gear VR headset, you don't need anything else besides the standalone headset. Oculus Go has its own screen, processing power, and battery, so you can play untethered and without the expense of a powerful secondary device.

And amazingly, they'll sell it starting at US$199. How is that possible? We're not entirely sure just yet, but we can't wait to try it out. Plenty of official details have been released already, and it sounds like we'll see the Go release before summer is in full swing.

If you're looking for an affordable way to get into VR, the Oculus Go might be it. Here's everything we know so far.