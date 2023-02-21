Nothing OS 1.5 rolls out, bringing Android 13 to Nothing Phone 1

Nothing might be the new kid on the block, but isn’t holding back when it comes to software. The brand is currently rolling out Nothing OS 1.5, one of the most significant updates for Phone 1 so far. Android 13 is the headline attraction here, but there are plenty of other updates to feast your fingers on. You’ll find design improvements, new customisation options, app improvements, and more.

Some of the biggest highlights in Nothing OS 1.5 include a new stock weather app, a simplified camera design, and a 50% increase in app loading speed. You’ll also find a new Glyph sound pack, adding a bunch of new ringtones and alert tones with the accompanying flashing lights. There are more Material You colour customisations, and new media controls on the lockscreen. Speaking of the lockscreen, you can set up quick shortcuts to open apps straight from here.

Let’s go. The official rollout of Nothing OS 1.5 has begun. Powered by Android 13 for our smoothest, most secure user experience.



To upgrade Phone (1), head to Settings > System Update.



Learn more: https://t.co/qfnlBmEDxu pic.twitter.com/ATlYAzfz5b — Nothing (@nothing) February 21, 2023

Some smaller improvements include a new QR code scanner, live speech captions, refined volume controls, smoother animations, and a new Personal Security app. There are plenty of other system performance tweaks and privacy upgrades under the hood, to keep your device running smoothly. You can view a full list of changes from Nothing.

Nothing OS 1.5 is available, and currently rolling out to Phone 1. You can update the device through the Settings app, by heading to System Update. It’ll install over-the-air, so you don’t need to plug anything in. If you don’t see the update right away, check back later – things might get a little crowded with so many racing to update at once.

