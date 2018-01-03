Nokia 9 preview: Everything we know so far

Under new owner HMD, the Nokia brand came back to life in 2017 with a handful of Android-powered smartphones – but only one of them, the mid-range Nokia 6, was really worth considering.

The bargain-basement Nokia 3 was a little too underpowered to consider, while the flagship Nokia 8 just couldn't compare to the top-end competition at that £500 price point. But maybe Nokia's next big handset, purportedly the Nokia 9, will be the true comeback story for the legendary phone maker.

Rumours suggest that we'll see the Nokia 9 very soon, and we have a fair idea of what to expect from this Nokia 8 successor. Here's everything we've heard so far.