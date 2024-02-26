Another week, another Nintendo Switch 2 release date rumour. And unlike the last one which suggested we could see some more news in mere months, the latest whispers point to a delayed March 2025 launch date instead. Stuff contributor Matt Tate will be delighted.

The reason for the delay, according to Japanese news publication Nikkei, is that Nintendo wants to avoid hardware supply issues. If the company launched in late 2024 as previous rumours have suggested, supply issues could lead to a console that’s difficult to find in stock, with pesky resellers and scalpers ruining the experience for everyone. We’ve all been there before, and it’s a frustrating experience that, quite frankly, we could all do without. The delay will also provide more time to bolster the lineup of software titles at launch, which is never a bad thing as far as console launches are concerned.

The publication also states that the Switch 2 is expected to retain a similar hybrid form factor, albeit one with a screen that’s larger than the original Switch model’s 6.2in offering. Whether or not that means we’ll see a Switch OLED-matching 7in screen remains to be seen, though we’re choosing to be cautiously optimistic for the time being.

Naturally, Nikkei also states that the Nintendo Switch 2 release date could be delayed beyond March 2022, depending on manufacturing and software limitations. In short, there’s still no solid official news, but this is as good a lead as any when it comes to predicting the Switch 2 release date. Stay tuned for more news and rumours, as they come in.

