Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / New Seiko Prospex Solar Chronograph is a tribute to the legendary ‘Pogue’

NewsWatchesSeiko
News

New Seiko Prospex Solar Chronograph is a tribute to the legendary ‘Pogue’

The original Pogue was the first automatic chronograph to travel into Space – now it's been revived with modern technology

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Seiko Prospex ‘Pogue’ Solar Chronograph on wrist

In 1969, Seiko released the world’s first automatic chronograph, known as the Seiko Speedtimer. It’s an iconic timepiece that rose to stardom as the first automatic chronograph to travel into space – worn on the wrist of NASA astronaut Colonel William Pogue (hence the nickname).

The 1973 expedition saw the chronograph taken to the first US space station, SkyLab.

Although Seiko watches were not officially approved by NASA, Colonel William Pogue was so fond of the watch he was reluctant to part with it. This led to Colonel William Pogue wearing the NASA official watch on his right wrist, and his Seiko on his left.

It may not match the landmark achievement of the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, being the first watch on the Moon, but it’s still very cool nonetheless.

Seiko revived the unique gold, red and blue colourway in 2021, in the form of the Seiko 5 Sport Custom Watch Beatmaker, but now Seiko has brought the iconic colours to the Solar Chronograph collection.

Under a curved sapphire crystal glass is a vivid yellow/gold dial, characteristic of the original timepiece. Accurately recreating the ‘Pogue,’ the second hand, and subdial minute hand at 6 o’clock are in a bright red.

Seiko Prospex ‘Pogue’ Solar Chronograph on white background

With 12 spots of Lumibrite across each of the wide vintage-style indices, this Speedtimer is designed for legibility in dark conditions.

In the classic style of the original, this piece has a blue and red aluminium bezel with a tachymeter feature and a chronometer second scale on the inside dial ring.

Where the modern recreation differs from the original is on the inside, with a V192 solar chronograph calibre which charges in both natural and artificial light. It’s accurate to +/- 15 seconds per month and has a power reserve of six months at full charge.

The Prospex ‘Pogue’ Solar Chronograph 1969 Re-interpretation will be available to pre-order today from Seiko’s online Boutique, priced at £600.

Now check out the new Tudor Black Bay worn by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech