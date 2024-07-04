New Seiko Prospex Solar Chronograph is a tribute to the legendary ‘Pogue’

In 1969, Seiko released the world’s first automatic chronograph, known as the Seiko Speedtimer. It’s an iconic timepiece that rose to stardom as the first automatic chronograph to travel into space – worn on the wrist of NASA astronaut Colonel William Pogue (hence the nickname).

The 1973 expedition saw the chronograph taken to the first US space station, SkyLab.

Although Seiko watches were not officially approved by NASA, Colonel William Pogue was so fond of the watch he was reluctant to part with it. This led to Colonel William Pogue wearing the NASA official watch on his right wrist, and his Seiko on his left.

It may not match the landmark achievement of the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, being the first watch on the Moon, but it’s still very cool nonetheless.

Seiko revived the unique gold, red and blue colourway in 2021, in the form of the Seiko 5 Sport Custom Watch Beatmaker, but now Seiko has brought the iconic colours to the Solar Chronograph collection.

Under a curved sapphire crystal glass is a vivid yellow/gold dial, characteristic of the original timepiece. Accurately recreating the ‘Pogue,’ the second hand, and subdial minute hand at 6 o’clock are in a bright red.

With 12 spots of Lumibrite across each of the wide vintage-style indices, this Speedtimer is designed for legibility in dark conditions.

In the classic style of the original, this piece has a blue and red aluminium bezel with a tachymeter feature and a chronometer second scale on the inside dial ring.

Where the modern recreation differs from the original is on the inside, with a V192 solar chronograph calibre which charges in both natural and artificial light. It’s accurate to +/- 15 seconds per month and has a power reserve of six months at full charge.

The Prospex ‘Pogue’ Solar Chronograph 1969 Re-interpretation will be available to pre-order today from Seiko’s online Boutique, priced at £600.

Now check out the new Tudor Black Bay worn by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.