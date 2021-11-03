Netflix has officially expanded its reach beyond curating crazy addictive TV shows and movies, launching an update for its Android app that introduces mobile gaming to the platform.

The streaming giant, responsible for bringing recent hits like Squid Game to global audiences, will now feature a row called with ‘N Games’ or ‘Games on Mobile’ in the latest version of its app for Android smartphones and tablets.

Netflix Games features five titles at launch, including two Stranger Things titles (Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game), as well as three regular arcade-style tap games (Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops).

We honestly can’t wait to see what it does with Squid Game further down the line, but perhaps best of all, the company has confirmed that gaming will be available to multiple users of the same account simultaneously, just like streaming shows and films is.

Is Netflix Games available on iOS?

Support for iOS devices is rumoured to be on the way, according to multiple sources, and some of the titles will even work in offline mode once the app has verified your user credentials.

Plus, even though all five launch titles are broadly suitable for kids, Netflix Games falls under the service’s Adult content banner, so parents looking to stay in control of screen time will need to give their offspring a PIN code if they want to get around the usual limitations of child profiles.

“While this is just the beginning of a long journey, we’re excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what is available today – exclusive mobile games with no ads, no in-app payments, included with your Netflix membership,” the company said in a statement.

Full rollout of Netflix Games follows a trial run of the offshoot earlier this year in Poland.