Nespresso’s mega £99 Black Friday bundle is a cappuccino dream for caffeine fiends

Fresh coffee might be best, but not everyone has the time to grind, drip and froth for the perfect morning brew. Want consistent cappuccino with the convenience of capsules? Nespresso’s got a Black Friday deal to satisfy your caffeine cravings.

• Buy Nespresso’s Vertuo bundle here from Nespresso

Nespresso’s long been on a mission to deliver delicious coffee at the touch of a button. The Vertuo Plus is one of its smartest machines to date. Centrifusion smarts scan a barcode on each pod, before adjusting the settings to suit your chosen blend, promising a perfect crema time and again.

Like a white coffee? Pair the Vertuo Plus with Nespresso’s Aeroccino3 for perfectly foamed milk in a jiffy. Tap the two and you’ll have a cappu quicker than your local barista can misspell your name.

Bundled up, the Vertuo Plus and Aeroccino3 would normally cost £229. But in a big treat for caffeine fiends, Nespresso has served up a delicious Black Friday discount: until Monday, you can get the pair together for just £99.

That’s a tasty saving of more than 55%. What’s more, the bundle deal also includes 100 of Nespresso’s favourite pre-selected coffee capsules for free, plus a subscription card which equates to £50 credit (equivalent to around 100 capsules).

All totalled up, Nespresso reckons the deal is worth more than £300. And even if you forget the complimentary capsules, you’re still bagging a coffee machine and milk frother which, sold separately, would set you back more than £240. Whichever way you look at it, it’s a winning deal for coffee fans – and one that’s well worth the equivalent of 30 cappuccinos from your local café.

• Bean machines: the best coffee makers for budding baristas