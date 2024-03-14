I’m getting some new smart lights in Nanoleaf’s sale, offering up to 30% off
Celebrate Easter by lighting up your life with Nanoleaf's latest smart lights. They can be yours for up to 30% off in this sale.
While a chocolate egg is the traditional way to celebrate Easter, we like things with a few more wires. And we’re not the only ones. So what’s better than smart lighting to celebrate the occasion? Top smart lighting you can get on a discount. Nanoleaf is holding a flash sale where you can score up to 30% off the brand’s line-up.
From 15 March to 18 March, you can save up to 35% on Nanoleaf’s most popular starter packs and expansion packs. This includes the newer Canvas, Elements, Lines, and Shapes lighting ranges, as well as more traditional smart bulbs. You can find items on sale by visiting Nanoleaf’s store.
Lines are just what they say on the tin – thin LED light bars. They’re a new take on the wall-mounted panels that Nanoleaf is well-known for. Want something a little more sophisticated for your chic pad? The Elements range replaces the usual plain finish with a woodgrain veneer. The Canvas range offers square tiles that can be arranged in any pattern you like, either horizontally or diagonally. And the Shapes range of panels lets you create custom patterns and shapes for some truly personalised lighting. Of course, you can nab smart bulbs, light strips, and other lighting panels as well.
Of course, all the lights are completely smart. You can control them from the mobile app or the Windows/Mac desktop version. Nanoleaf works on your Wi-Fi network and doesn’t need access to the Internet. It’s compatible with a range of smart home devices and platforms, including HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa, Matter, Thread, IFTTT, SmartThings and more. There are funkier features too, such as a Music Visualiser and Screen Mirror.
