You can now buy Sonic the Hedgehog-themed Nanoleaf smart light panels￼

Nanoleaf’s colourful and highly customisable smart lighting has always been a natural fit for the backdrop to a gaming setup, but its latest product release is a tribute to one of the most famous video game icons around. You know, the really fast one.

A good old-fashioned movie-tin, the Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Edition launches in the very same week that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits cinemas, and if you’re a fan of the long-running series, this is some of the better merch you’re likely to see in the coming weeks.

The kit comes with 32 Nanoleaf Shapes light panels, which allows you to recreate one of Sonic, Knuckles or Tails, before mounting them pride of place on your living room or bedroom wall.

Within the Nanoleaf app you’ll find exactly the right Sonic blue, Knuckles red or Tails yellow to illuminate your panels, but if you think the series stalwarts could do with a new lick of paint then you’ll probably find something you like among the 16 million available colours. The screen mirror feature allows you to sync the light panels with on-screen colours, while Nanoleaf’s Rhythm mode reacts to music. Presumably you’ll want to play something unreasonably up-tempo to give Sonic the kind of workout he’s used to.

As with all Nanoleaf products, the Sonic Shapes can be mounted to a wall using the included double-sided tape, and they feature touch controls. They’re fully compatible with Thread and work with both Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit if you want to control the lights with your voice.

Nanoleaf’s Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Limited Edition is available to buy now for £299.99.