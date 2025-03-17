My favourite Bluetooth speaker just got some serious upgrades

JBL has held the top spot on Stuff’s best Bluetooth speakers for what feels like forever. Nothing else has managed to hit the affordable, durable and portable trifecta quite like the firm’s Flip series – so a new one had better deliver the goods. The JBL Flip 7 improves in all the right areas, with added toughness, souped-up speaker drivers, and cleverer connectivity. The larger, longer-lasting Charge 6 is also along for the ride.

The Flip 6 might be lighter than the outgoing Flip 6, but redesigned dome tweeters let it spit out a bigger sound, and with deeper bass to boot. Speakers aren’t immune from the unstoppable march of AI, so JBL has used the tech to analyse tracks in real-time to maximise volume without distortion.

Admittedly, the demos I heard in an old railway arch repurposed as a nightclub weren’t the greatest showcase for the extra volume and bigger bass, but I’m expecting great things once I get hold of one for review.

Each cylindrical speaker is wrapped in post-consumer recycled plastic and fabric, with black, blue, camo, pink, purple, red and white colours to choose from. It’s seriously tough, with IP68 dust and water protection and the ability to shrug off 1m drops directly onto concrete. A new finger loop can be swapped out for a carabiner hook, for swap between grab-and-go music and hanging off your other gear.

JBL reckons the built-in battery is good for up to 16 hours of tunes, using its Playtime Boost power saving mode.

The big new addition is Auracast connectivity, for sharing audio with as many compatible devices as you like. So while JBL’s PartyTogether feature returns for pairing two Flip 7s together in a wider stereo setup, Auracast can add other brands and devices into the mix. Bluetooth 5.4 and USB-C wired playback also make the cut. Big buttons on the top of the device save you from reaching for the smartphone companion app to change sources.

You’ll be able to bag a JBL Flip 7 from April 1, directly from JBL, for $150/£130.

Want an even louder sound, or to keep the party going for longer? The larger JBL Charge 6 is also due to land on April 1, straight from JBL, for $200/$170.

It gets a more versatile handle, which can be detached and turned into a wrist strap, while its internal battery should stretch to 28 hours of music using Playtime Boost power saving.

Not planning on partying to the early hours? That extra capacity can also be used to keep your other gadgets topped up, acting like a USB-C power bank.