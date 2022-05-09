Motorola Razr 3 leaks. RIP iconic chin

Motorola blew our collective minds when it released the first Razr handset back in 2005. A sleek, impossibly thin clamshell with a laser-etched keypad, it was the epitome of tech chic, and remains revered as an icon to this day.

In 2020, Motorola released the reimagined Razr and 5G-toting Razr 2 — modern renditions of the original, complete with fancy folding screens and, unfortunately, rather subpar performance. Now, two years later, thanks to a leak courtesy of 91mobiles, we’ve got a sneak peek at the upcoming Razr 3. And we’re a little disappointed.

That’s because the leak shows off a horizontal-folding smartphone that, save for the rounded corners, has little to no soul of the original Razr handset left. This is largely due to the removal of the iconic Razr chin — a curved area at the bottom of all past Razr devices that helped give them their recognisable shape.

If accurate, the leaked pictures show a handset that, at first glance, does little to distinguish itself from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. With a boxier, squarer look than its predecessors, it’s strayed pretty far from its roots, though we are glad to see that the fingerprint reader has shifted to the power button for more practical operation.

Given the poor camera performance of the more recent Razr handsets, we’re also happy to see that the dual rear cameras have been upgraded to a 50MP main shooter, along with a 13MP wide-angle/macro camera. There’s also a 32MP hole-punch selfie cam, situated at the top of the internal folding FHD+ display. Time will tell if these alleged on-paper specs translate to quality photos, but we certainly hope they will.

According to 91mobiles, Motorola’s original plan was to offer two versions of the upcoming Razr — one with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and another with the (unannounced) Plus variant of the same chipset. Reports point to a delay in the Plus variant however, so we’re not sure whether a single model is on the cards. Either way, expect to see the usual 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options.

The new Motorola Razr will reportedly be shipping to China in late July/early August in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue, followed by a global rollout and a hopefully more palatable price tag more in line with The Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This is all, of course, based on unconfirmed leaks, so we’ll be sure to bring you more info as and when we get it.

Read more: OnePlus Nord 2T makes unofficial debut in early retail listing