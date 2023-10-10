Motorola Razr 2023 finally launches in the US for $600

The latest Moto Razr was announced alongside the Razr Plus in June. And now the latest version of the iconic upcoming clamshell phone is finally about to go on sale in the US.

You can pre-order it from 12 October for a special deal at $599.99. It’ll go on full sale from 19 October at $100 more – $699.99.

These are great prices – in the UK last year’s phone went on sale for significantly more at £949, but has now dropped to £599.99 to match the US price. The 2023 Razr launched in the UK and Europe as the Razr 40 back in July.

The phone is joined at the lower end of the US foldable spectrum by the $600 Techno Phantom V Flip, while the price of the Razr is significantly less than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $999.

The phone has plenty to shout about in terms of power, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU banishing the memory of the first 2019 Razr rework. It’s still a mid-range processor granted. The Razr Plus uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead.

Inside the fold you get a 6.9-inch 1080p display (up 0.2in from last year’s model) while the outside has a much smaller 1.5in screen for notifications and so on. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on board and it’s IP54 dust and water resistant.

The battery is a more palatable 4200 mAh than the smaller units in older versions and you do get a 64 megapixel main camera along with an ultrawide and 32 megapixel snapper on the inside.

Motorola has also announced the Motorola Edge for the US and it’s also going on sale for $600. It has a 144Hz 6.6-inch 1080p display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 platform. It also boasts a full IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The phone is available in various hues, including geen, vanilla cream, summer lilac, and cherry blossom.

