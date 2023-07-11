Get 39% off the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with this Prime Day deal

Slick-looking smartwatches running WearOS are on the rise, with Mobvoi flying the flag for Google’s wrist-worn operating system. If you move fast, there are some great deals to be had on some of its most popular models this Prime Day. That includes the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra 4G, which once retailed for £330, but can now be had for £201 – that’s a 39% reduction.

The Wi-Fi only model is even less, at £193 – a 33% saving over the usual £290 RRP. For US customers, prices have dropped to $180 using a coupon applied at checkout – that’s $120 off the usual $300 RRP.

The 4G model supports LTE connectivity on the Vodafone UK network, so you can stay connected without needing to bring your phone along, and is built to survive the elements. There’s IP68 water and dust protection, and it’s been military standard tested against extreme temperatures and low pressure. A dual display lets you rely on a low-power panel for the basics when battery life is important, with three days in Smart mode or a whopping 45 days in Essential mode.

The Wi-Fi only TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS has the same tough construction, same battery life and same AMOLED display as the 4G version. It’ll track over 100 different exercise and activity types, and plays nicely with phone, message and app notifications from a paired smartphone.

It might’ve been superseded by the newer Ticwatch Pro 5, but the Pro 3 Ultra is expected to get a software update to WearOS 3.0 very soon. That will help it stay current compared to rival sports-centric smartwatches.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 – now £105

If rugged isn’t really your style, the TicWatch E3 dials things down on the styling front. It has a slightly smaller 1.3in display, but keeps the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform so should feel just as snappy in everyday use as the pricier TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. Prices typically start from £180, but right now you can snap one up for £105 – that’s 42% off the RRP.

The WearOS operating system has 20 different pro-grade workout modes, access to the Play Store for adding third-party apps, and will work smoothly with your Android phone when it comes to notifications and taking calls. It supports contactless payments using Google Play, and is IP68 water resistant for when you head to the gym or get caught in the rain. It’ll even cope with lengths of the swimming pool.

The deals are live now, with the Mobvoi website potentially offering even greater savings on certain models.

Also check out: