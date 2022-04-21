Loewe’s bild c is available in 32 and 43-inch sizes as a smaller premium TV

Called the bild c, Loewe’s newest telly is still an Ultra HD, HDR TV, but it comes in smaller sizes for more compact homes. The slim form factor won’t look out of place in most living rooms alongside a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar. So this TV takes both elements of your home cinema set-up and combines them in one compact screen – though audio performance will likely be less effective than with a separate high-end Atmos soundbar.

So, what does Loewe’s bild c have to offer?

As you’d expect from Loewe, the screen has very slim bezels, and a small footprint, making it suitable for most environments. You’ll also find a chrome stand at the bottom. Loewe claims this helps make the telly look like it’s floating, but we’re not convinced on that one. The two-tone design will still look nice in your living room, though.

Arguably the most important aspect of any TV is the picture, and Loewe is setting up huge potential in the bild c. The Ultra HD panel supports HDR, and the company has specially designed it for bright environments. Powering the device is Loewe’s own Novatek chipset.

We then come to the built-in soundbar. Like Sky Glass, bild c’s soundbar has full support for Dolby Atmos, which will help immerse you into your content. You’ll also be able to stream music through the speaker via the soundbar, which is not often seen with built-in soundbars, so that’s a big plus to Loewe. A telly with a soundbar built-in will definitely keep the costs down, but bear in mind the quality of the sound you’re looking for.

If one of the latest offerings tickles your fancy, you’ll be able to order it directly from Loewe. The 32-inch version is priced at £1,299, and the 42-inch version at £1,499. Only coming in these two sizes is great for the bild c’s compatibility, but does mean it’ll only appeal to certain buyers. If you’re looking for a smaller premium set, the bild c might be the right fit for you.