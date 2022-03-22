LG’s 2022 OLED TVs are now available to order

Back in January, LG unveiled its slate of new OLED tellies for 2022 at CES (the largest tech trade show). The company kept pretty tight-lipped about the new TVs, when it came to release dates and prices. But no longer!

LG‘s 2022 OLED TV models are available for order, and we’ve got the prices to go with them. You’ll be spoilt for choice, as there are four different models in the 2022 OLED range. LG has got quite the reputation when it comes to its OLED TVs, producing some of the best available. We’re expecting the same sort of high performance from these new models, too.

The four models in LG’s 2022 OLED range are the B2, C2, G2, and Z2 (spot the pattern?). If the model names look familiar to you, it’s because they’re direct follow ons to the 2021 range, with the C1, etc.

In the B2 series, you can pick up a 55-inch panel for $1,499, 65-inch for $1,999, and 77-inch for $3,299. As for the C2 series, you can nab a 42-inch for $1,399, up to an 83-inch for $5,499 (with sizes in-between). The G2 series ranges from $2,199 to $6,499 for a 55-inch and 83-inch telly, respectively (with sizes in-between).

You might want to hold your breath for this next one. The Z2 series offers a 77-inch for $12,999 and an 88-inch for $24,999. According to LG’s UK website, you can replace the dollar sign for the pound sign for the UK prices, though not all models are on there yet.

If you’re eager to upgrade your telly to one of these new tellies, you’re in luck. All of the new OLED TVs are available to purchase in the US from LG now, with the exception of the 83-inch C2 and G2, and both Z2s. If you’re in the UK, you can still pre-order LG’s new boxes, but won’t be getting them until April.