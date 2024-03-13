Lenovo’s small yet mighty Legion Tab gaming tablet goes global

Small and powerful tablets aren’t exactly commonplace these days, with most makers opting to go big in the hope of rivaling the all-conquering iPad Pro. The rest tend to have affordability in mind. Lenovo is looking to change that with the Legion Tab, an 8.8in slate that can still put in a strong performance when gaming.

Previously only on sale in China, the Legion Tab is now heading to Europe, the Middle East and other Asian countries to bridge the gap between Lenovo’s Legion laptops and the Legion Go gaming handheld.

With a 2560×1600 resolution, the Legion Tab packs in plenty of pixels for its size – and the 144Hz refresh rate ensures they update at a rapid pace. A 500 nit peak brightness won’t have you reaching for your sunglasses, but there should still be enough backlight oomph to give Dolby Vision and HDR10 videos some extra punch.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 12GB of RAM provide the power; it won’t best the top Android smartphones in benchmarks, but should cope just fine with games downloaded from the Google Play Store. An oversized vapour chamber also promises to keep it cool under pressure, while a trio of power modes let you pick between efficiency and performance.

256GB of on-board storage is pretty generous, and there’s also microSD card expansion for adding extra capacity later down the line.

A 6550mAh battery should be good for seriously long gaming stints, while 45W charging support will get you topped up in next to no time. There’s also passthrough play, so you can game solely on mains power and avoid generating excess heat. A second USB-C port is handy for wired accessories.

With no controller in the box, the Legion Tab isn’t trying to compete with the handheld games consoles like the Steam Deck; I expect most buyers will use it for big-screen Android gaming and (whisper it, lest Nintendo’s lawyers hear you) emulation.

The Lenovo Legion Tab will be on sale later this month, directly through Lenovo. Prices should start at €599 (roughly £500).

