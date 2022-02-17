Lego goes Galactico with its buildable ​​Santiago Bernabéu

On March 9 many of us will be tuning in to watch the second leg of Real Madrid and PSG’s Champions League last 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, but before the Spanish giants inevitably somehow turn the tie around you can have a go at building their famous old stadium.

On sale March 1, this 5,800-piece tribute to the Bernabéu coincides with Real Madrid’s 120th anniversary and the stadium’s 75th. The typically impressive replica features a lift-off roof and can be split in half, allowing you to really appreciate details like the four iconic towers on the corners of the ground, stairwells, the dugout and the tunnel. We were disappointed not to see Gareth Bale on the bench, though. As you’d expect, there’s plenty of authentic Real Madrid branding, too.

“Real Madrid is one of the most remarkable football clubs in history — which is why recreating the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in LEGO brick form was such an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Milan Madge, Designer at the LEGO Group. “Authenticity and sense of scale are key factors in this recreation, so that builders can truly feel the atmosphere of this dazzling and vast stadium. This set allows builders to bring the much-loved homebase of Real Madrid into their own home for years to come.”

This isn’t the first time Lego has recreated a famous football stadium. Last year we got the Lego Old Trafford, and today’s announcement (presumably) wraps up a busy week for Lego in which we also got a Horizon Forbidden West set.

The £310 Lego Santiago Bernabéu set will be available to buy from March 1.