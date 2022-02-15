Lego collabs with PlayStation for Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set

If there’s a collab to be had, chances are Lego is all over it – latest on the release slate is this set inspired by the incredible world of Horizon Forbidden West.

It’s a large 1,222-piece set with the usual adults-only sign – the box says it’s for 18+ builders only. It’s not a plaything, in other words, but it will look toptastic on that dusty shelf in your study.

Aloy is present and correct, of course, but the set centres on the Tallneck, the machine she uses to explore the world of Horizon Forbidden West in her mission to restore order and balance. Lego worked with developer Guerrilla to create the set which measures over 34 cm high, 23 cm wide and 17 deep. It’ll be available from May for $80/£70.

The set also includes some landscape details like a birch tree, tall grass and a rusty traffic light.

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable” says set designer Isaac Snyder.

“The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in Lego form.

“Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it.”

In our Horizon Forbidden West review we said that although “Horizon Forbidden West’s complex story can be a little – OK, a lot – difficult to keep up with… exploring every nook and cranny that the West has to offer doesn’t fail to delight.

“Stuffed with colour, charm and more challenging combat than you can shake a Bristleback’s tail at, Horizon Forbidden West is a wonderful adventure that should keep all Aloy fans, old and new, thoroughly entertained.”