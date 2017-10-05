iPhone X, best gadget bargains and hybrid cars supertest - new Stuff issue out now

As if we were gonna stick any other gadget on the cover. Apple’s iPhone X is the most exciting phone in the world right now and this month’s Stuff magazine has the inside lowdown on what you can expect from the £1000 blower when it launches in November.
Basically, it’s going to be huge and the same goes for hybrid cars. With a whole host of auto manufacturers ditching the internal combustion engine, we’ve gotten behind the wheel of every new hybrid worth driving. From Toyota’s latest Prius to a ludicrous BMW with gull-wing doors, this is the issue to get if you’re thinking of ditching your old petrol motor.
Alas, not everyone is flush enough to afford a new car or iPhone X. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gadget bargains money can buy in this issue as well. Whether you want to get fit, smarten up your home or blast out your favourite tunes in fine fashion, these sub-£100 picks will all do the job with aplomb.
Still, need convincing to get the latest Stuff? Then know it’s also got our verdict on the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, a slew of secret BBC iPlayer hacks, our pick of the best premium earbuds, the chance to win a SNES Classic Mini and plenty more besides that.
Don’t forget, loads of this stuff can only be found by buying a copy of the mag, which you can pick up from both physical and digital newsstands right now.
Better still, why not subscribe and get the mag delivered straight to your door? Just click here to save yourself a trip to the shops, or here for the Kindle edition.
Now you can also buy single issues of Stuff anywhere in the world, with free next-day delivery in the UK. Just click here to find out more.