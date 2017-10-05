iPhone X, best gadget bargains and hybrid cars supertest - new Stuff issue out now

As if we were gonna stick any other gadget on the cover. Apple’s iPhone X is the most exciting phone in the world right now and this month’s Stuff magazine has the inside lowdown on what you can expect from the £1000 blower when it launches in November.

Basically, it’s going to be huge and the same goes for hybrid cars. With a whole host of auto manufacturers ditching the internal combustion engine, we’ve gotten behind the wheel of every new hybrid worth driving. From Toyota’s latest Prius to a ludicrous BMW with gull-wing doors, this is the issue to get if you’re thinking of ditching your old petrol motor.