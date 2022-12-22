Best gadgets of the year! Latest issue of Stuff magazine out now!

Stuff

Our annual awards issue of Stuff magazine crowns the best tech of the past twelve months

Tom Morgan-Freelander profile picture Tom Morgan-Freelander
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview

Better break out those tuxedos and cocktail dresses, gadget fans: awards season is upon us! The latest issue of Stuff magazine runs through the very best tech from the past twelve months, with a bumper feature highlighting our favourites and dishing the dirt on why they scooped a top prize.

There’s a whopping 21 pages of winners covering everything from smartphones, laptops and tablets to TVs, soundbars and speakers -with electric cars, drones, wearables and fitness gear in between. Plus we name our overall gadgets of the year.

We’ve also got a rundown of all the winter kit you need to stay fit through the frostier months, covering walks, runs and workouts. There’s something here to suit every budget and fitness level, so there’s no excuse for not working off that extra Christmas weight. An in-depth first test of the Fitbit Versa 4 and Suunto 9 Peak Pro should also help out if you’re looking for a fitness watch to strap onto your wrist.

Stuff magazine January 2023 preview hot stuff
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview hot stuff bike
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview stream
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview upvoted
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview winter workout feature

Elsewhere we’ve been bouncing to Devialet’s first portable speaker, the Mania, and getting out game on with the Acer Predator Helios 300 and its clever glasses-free SpatialLabs 3D tech. Oppo’s first Android tablet to make it to the UK also gets put through its paces.

Then we spent far too long binge-watching streaming services to bring you an in-depth review of the latest generation Apple TV 4K. Has a hardware overhaul made it a better one-box streaming solution?

Stuff magazine January 2023 preview Devialet Mania review
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview long term test apple tv 4k
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview GoPro instant upgrades
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview awards feature
Stuff magazine January 2023 preview Pokemon review

On the gaming side we’ve been trying to catch ’em all – again – with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch. A revolutionary open world and branching story paths certainly shake up the familiar formula, but is the presentation really up to snuff? Then we roll around at the speed of sound with Sonic Frontiers, another open-world take on a classic character. The blue blur has never really pulled off the jump from 2D to 3D – does this latest attempt get it right?

