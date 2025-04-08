I’ll have to visit the Lego House for this new attraction

Lego’s birthplace of Billund in Denmark has been home to Lego House for quite a few years now, a showcase for the brand’s history and a place for play. There are an estimated 25 million Lego bricks in the building including the best sets, so there’s plenty going on. But it’s the latest attraction that’s convinced me to go visit – where you can take part in Lego Masters-style challenges yourself.

This new hands-on experience opens 17 September. It sounds like it was built specifically to tempt fans into making the pilgrimage. It’s the biggest update Lego House has had since it first opened back in 2017, and it’s a proper team-up with the folks behind the Lego Masters TV show.

Lego has gone all out to recreate the telly magic. There are studio-style settings, giant brick lamps, colourful stairs – the works. And rather than just gawking at some oversized models (which, don’t get me wrong, I would still enjoy), you actually get stuck in with building challenges. There are four progressively intense levels, so you can test your skills. Level 1 is your cosy family affair, but by the time you hit Level 4, you’ll building like you’ve just been scouted for the next series.

The brand is calling it a learning journey. It’s packed with creativity, storytelling, and, crucially, an opportunity to show off. Builders can even take their creations home now, which is a sneaky bit of genius. What really got me, though, was the chance to be led by actual Lego Master Builders. Those are the folks who design the models that make grown adults squeal in toy shops.

When doors open, prices start at 149 DKK (about £17) for the Level 1 sessions. Level 2 and 3 clock in at 199 DKK (about £22) and 249 DKK (about £28) respectively. Level 4 won’t be ready until 2026, unfortunately. You can grab tickets now, directly from Lego.