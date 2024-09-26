Check out these epic new builds at Lego House

Lego’s birthplace of Billund in Denmark has been home to Lego House for quite a few years now, a showcase for Lego’s history and a place for play. There are an estimated 25 million Lego bricks in the building, so there’s plenty going on.

The Masterpiece Gallery at the top of the building is where big builds by adult fans (known as AFOLs) get displayed. Previously the gallery had three dinosaurs in it made from different types of Lego; one Technic, one Duplo and one made using normal bricks.

Now, 15 adult fans hailing from nine different countries are having their work displayed and these particular models will be on display in this gallery for the next year. Interestingly, Lego says that all 15 exhibitors “will personally transport their intricate and delicate models to Billund”. Hopefully they will have more success than I did entering my spaceship in a competition at the local toy store where a bit broke off.

As part of the launch of the models, 600 AFOLs have gathered together at Lego House for the chance to connect with other fans – tickets have long since sold out. If any evidence was needed as to the popularity of Lego among adults, it’s in the visitor stats for Lego House; the company says that a quarter of all visitors to Lego House each year are adult fans visiting without children.

Stuart Harris, Master Builder at Lego House, says that adult builders continually surprises him with the skill and creativity on display. “In our selection process, we evaluate the overall theme, nice usage of elements, color, storytelling, details, and humour. We also attend Lego fan conventions across Europe, the USA, and Asia each year. I am consistently amazed by the creativity and passion of AFOLs, who reveal new possibilities with the Lego brick that I might never have imagined.”

The youngest exhibitor is 19-year-old Roldan Grace from the US. He’s exhibiting a knight on horseback, made from over 11,000 bricks.

The UK’s Victoria Worsley has created two builds for the gallery; a 1950s-style diner and a house, both using Lego Belville figures. She says: “I draw inspiration from older Lego themes, particularly those originally designed to appeal to girls, like Belville. I am extremely proud to have been selected to exhibit, and I hope that my work will inspire others, but especially girls and women to start building too.”

Piano teacher Donny Chen lives in Australia but is models draw on his Chinese heritage, with his models including a 7,000 piece golden dragon to commemorate the Lunar Year of the Dragon. “Every new build is a chance to learn something new, and I really enjoy tackling different challenges with Lego bricks,” says Chen. “For me, it’s the variety and overcoming obstacles that make building so much fun.”