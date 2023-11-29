IKEA’s new trio of smart home sensors want to keep your gaff safe

While IKEA is better known for meatballs and maze-like stores, the brand is making a splash in the smart home market. The Swedish furniture brand already offers quite a broad line-up, including smart bulbs, switches, and wireless speakers. But the latest addition for your home is a trio of smart home sensors – each designed to keep your gaff safe.

First up is the Parasoll door and window sensor. It alerts you if your door or window decides to open or close without your say-so. It even cosies up with an IKEA smart bulb to light your way. Then there’s the Vallhorn, a wireless motion sensor that’s not just a watchdog for movement but also a co-ordinator for up to 10 IKEA smart bulbs. But the star of the show is the Barding water leakage sensor. This little lifesaver sniffs out water where it shouldn’t be, sending you a mobile alert faster than you can say “flood”. It’s like having a guard dog for your pipes.

These sensors aren’t just functional; they’re fashionably discreet too. Dressed in unassuming white, they blend into your home decor like a chameleon. Compatibility-wise, they’re all buddies with IKEA’s Dirigera Hub for your smart home. But the Vallhorn sensor plays nice with the older Tradfri gateway as well.

Fancy a smart upgrade for your home safety? In Europe, the Parasoll will set you back €9.99, the Vallhorn €7.99, and the Barding priced at €9.99. US and UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect the conversion to stick pretty close. You’ll be able to order directly from IKEA, both online or in-store, from January (or from April for the Barding).

