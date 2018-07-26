IFA 2018 preview: the smartphones and gadgets we're most excited to see

Amazon kicked off the A.I.-driven home speaker trend, and now Google and Apple have followed suit. Who's next? It's Samsung, naturally.

Bixby hasn't exactly been the most popular A.I. companion around, but with a big 2.0 version update coming later this year, rumours suggest that Samsung will unleash its own Bixby-powered home speaker – ideal for Galaxy smartphone owners who are familiar with Samsung's own creation.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Samsung is working on a pricey US$300 Bixby home speaker, which will have a "bowl-shaped" design with legs on the bottom and lights up top, along with a "sound shifting" ability that can focus playback in the direction of whoever's speaking to the device.

The report suggests a launch in the coming weeks, although it could debut at the Galaxy Note 9 Unpacked event on 9 August instead. Samsung had previously confirmed a second-half 2018 launch for a home speaker. The Wall Street Journal report pegs the speaker's codename as "Lux," while a trademark listing for "Magbee" could also be tied to it.

We've also heard about a much-rumoured Gear S4 smartwatch, as well as an upgraded Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. Both could launch at IFA, or roll out sooner on 9 August. We'll have to wait and see on Samsung's timing call there.