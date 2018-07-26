IFA 2018 preview: the smartphones and gadgets we're most excited to see

Every year, as summer comes to a close and autumn approaches, we welcome Berlin's IFA tech show and all of the wondrous gadgets it reveals to us. And that's true again this year.
From 31 August to 5 September, we're sure to see a slew of enticing new gadgets, from smartphones and tablets to wearable tech and all sorts of odd inventions. Last year, we got the LG V30, Fitbit Ionic, Lenovo Explorer headset, and plenty, plenty more.
What's coming this year? The rumours are starting to spill out, and so far we're expecting big announcements from the likes of Sony, Samsung, LG, Huawei, and more. Here's everything we've heard so far.
Samsung: Bixby home speaker, more
Amazon kicked off the A.I.-driven home speaker trend, and now Google and Apple have followed suit. Who's next? It's Samsung, naturally.
Bixby hasn't exactly been the most popular A.I. companion around, but with a big 2.0 version update coming later this year, rumours suggest that Samsung will unleash its own Bixby-powered home speaker – ideal for Galaxy smartphone owners who are familiar with Samsung's own creation.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Samsung is working on a pricey US$300 Bixby home speaker, which will have a "bowl-shaped" design with legs on the bottom and lights up top, along with a "sound shifting" ability that can focus playback in the direction of whoever's speaking to the device.
The report suggests a launch in the coming weeks, although it could debut at the Galaxy Note 9 Unpacked event on 9 August instead. Samsung had previously confirmed a second-half 2018 launch for a home speaker. The Wall Street Journal report pegs the speaker's codename as "Lux," while a trademark listing for "Magbee" could also be tied to it.
We've also heard about a much-rumoured Gear S4 smartwatch, as well as an upgraded Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. Both could launch at IFA, or roll out sooner on 9 August. We'll have to wait and see on Samsung's timing call there.
Sony: Xperia XZ3, XA3?
Sony just released its Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact earlier this year, and we liked both – but they've been somewhat lost in the flagship fray in recent months. Will the company make its next big move in a matter of weeks?
Possibly! It seems too soon, but the rumour mill suggests that an Xperia XZ3 will debut at IFA 2018, with unofficial renders based on factory leaks suggesting an even sleeker, curvier design. If the XZ2 flamed out with prospective buyers, then Sony might be itching to move onto the next thing right away.
Meanwhile, a certification listing also suggests that a mid-range Xperia XA3 is also on the near horizon. The Xperia XA2 was also quite nice and debuted back at the start of the year, but again, it could be a sign that Sony is shortening its release windows to stay ahead of the curve. We'll find out either way in just a few weeks.
LG: The V40 ThinQ?
The biggest reveal of IFA 2017 was the LG V30 (shown), and it sounds like LG may try to top that announcement by bringing the V40 ThinQ to this year's expo.
LG already released the LG V35 ThinQ in the States a couple months back, but the V40 ThinQ is rumoured to feature five total cameras: three on the back, like the chart-topping Huawei P20 Pro, along with a pair on the front to enable iPhone X-like 3D facial scanning.
Otherwise, we'd expect another pricey, high-end flagship with a focus on audio playback and visual creation. LG already confirmed that a V40 ThinQ is in the works, according to ETNews in mid-July, but they've suggested an October launch for the handset.
Might we see a sneak peak at IFA ahead of an October release, or will LG skip the event and wait 'til later this autumn?
Huawei: The Mate 11 Pro?
We were big fans of last autumn's Huawei Mate 10 Pro (shown), although this spring's P20 Pro really blew past it in terms of style and overall appeal. So what's next for the Mate line?
Unsurprisingly, rumours suggest a Mate 11 Pro, although it's unclear whether it will debut at IFA 2018 or soon after. The Mate 10 Pro popped up shortly after the event last year, but maybe Huawei will take the opportunity to be part of IFA's buzz this time around.
Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of details to run with, but any new Huawei phone launching in the near future is expected to run on a new Kirin 980 processor, which should bump up the capabilities beyond last year's very powerful Kirin 970.
It's slated to feature eight ARM-made Cortex cores, half Cortex-A55 cores for simpler tasks and the other half Cortex-A76 cores at 2.8Ghz for more power-hungry activities. Phone Arena suggests a 7nm manufacturing process for the new system-on-a-chip.
Nokia: Going full flagship?
New Nokia brand owner HMD Global has gone wild with Nokia handset releases this year, but the next one could be the best of them all. Rumour has it that a Nokia 9 smartphone is in the works, and it'll be a full-bodied flagship that's even higher-end than the Nokia 8 Sirocco (shown).
Pocket Lint cites rumours that the Nokia 9 will feature a penta-lens back camera setup – that's five cameras, topping the measly three seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. Granted, there have been versions of this rumour in the past for the Nokia 8 and a Nokia 10, neither of which panned out, so don't hold your breath.
Elsewhere, reports claim a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, 6GB RAM, and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor. Sounds pricey, but it would be nice to see a top-end Nokia flagship again. Will it debut at IFA?