What is Telegram Premium? Pricing and features explained

Telegram is one of the most popular messaging apps available for mobile, consistently in the top 50 free apps (on the App Store, not our list). Privacy features make the app so popular, especially when this is a concern on WhatsApp. And what do most popular apps have in common? Why, a premium tier, of course!

Telegram announced the roll-out of a new premium tier for the messaging platform. So much for “Telegram is free forever. No Ads, No subscription fees.”, eh? The new tier boasts extra features from the app’s free plan. Most importantly of all, the company confirmed none of the free features are being stuck behind a paywall.

If you’re a fan of Telegram and looking for some extra features to boost your experience, this new plan might be just what you need. Here’s all the info you need on pricing and the features.

What is it?

Telegram Premium is a paid-for subscription for popular messaging app Telegram. With the subscription, you’ll be able to unlock some extra features in the app that free users can’t access.

What does it do?

With Telegram Premium, you’ll get access to multiple extra features. These include:

A larger file upload limit of 4GB

Faster downloads

Doubled limits on channels, links, pinned chats, GIFs, and more

Voice message transcriptions

Additional stickers and reactions

New chat management tools, such as changing the default chat folder

Animated profile pictures

Premium badges

Additional app icon options

No ads

As you can see, all of the benefits with Telegram Premium are additional features or improved features. Telegram confirmed it would not restrict any existing free features to the paid-for subscription. The messaging app also confirmed that new features and improvements will be made to Telegram Premium over time.

How much does it cost?

Telegram Premium costs £4.99, $4.99, €5.49, depending on your location. As with all other mobile app subscriptions, it’ll be processed through either the Play Store or App Store, depending on your device.

You’ll need to pay for the subscription on a monthly basis. Unfortunately, there aren’t any options for an annual subscription to keep the cost down.