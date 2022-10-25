HyperX ultimate gaming headset guide – a headset for every budget and every gamer￼

It’s no exaggeration to say that a high-quality headset can transform your gaming – if you’re struggling with laptop speakers or cheap desktop units, a headset will deliver a massive upgrade to sound quality.

You won’t just benefit from beefier bass and crisp top-end notes – the best headsets pump complex, directional sound directly into your ears, so you can quickly react to enemies and get properly immersed in your favourite games. You’ll hear more – and you’ll hear it better.

It’s not just about sound quality: built-in microphones mean direct communication with teammates, battery-powered headsets banish cables, and you can often use a single headset with all of your gaming devices.

If you’re on the hunt for an audio upgrade, look no further than HyperX, which has a huge range of headsets to suit all budgets and gaming situations.

Cloud Alpha Wireless

There’s loads to like about this flagship unit – not least the fact it’ll help you dominate the battlefield for over a week without charging thanks to an incredible 300 hours of battery life. The Cloud Alpha Wireless will sound amazing for every second, too, because HyperX has packed this headset with 50mm dual-chamber drivers that supply crystal-clear audio with sensational detail.

The Cloud Alpha Wireless also includes a two-year subscription to DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, which creates an accurate, immersive soundscape in top titles like COD: Modern Warfare, Halo Infinite and Battlefield 1 – ideal for PC gamers who want to hear every subtle phonic change.

This headset’s detachable, noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal-clear communication between teammates and a sleeker unit if you’re listening to music. The headset’s braided cable has in-line audio controls, it’s certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, and HyperX NGENUITY software is ideal for checking battery life and tuning the audio output.

On top of all that, the aluminium frame is durable, the memory foam and leatherette design guarantees comfort for long gaming sessions, and onboard controls allow quick adjustments.

Cloud II Wireless

You’ll get sensational quality and immersion from the Cloud II Wireless through the combination of HyperX 7.1 surround sound and large 53mm drivers.

There’s loads of comfort on offer from HyperX’s signature memory foam ear cushions, breathable leatherette and lightweight, robust aluminium frame. Combine that with 30 hours of battery life, 20 metres of range and a lightning-quick 2.4GHz wireless connection and you’ve got a headset that can tackle anything – from the latest PC titles to your favourite PS4 and Nintendo Switch games.

Don’t worry about being heard by your teammates, either: a detachable, noise cancelling microphone means your voice will come through clearly, built-in mic monitoring keeps volume levels appropriate, and there’s an LED mute indicator. The Cloud II is ideal if you want to combine lightweight, comfortable construction with top-notch voice features and bold sound.

Cloud Core Wireless DTS

The Cloud Core Wireless DTS deploys DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for sophisticated positional sound, so you’ll be able to detect enemies and pick up detail in every direction. Your increased immersion and enhanced perception will guide you to more wins – and HyperX’s signature memory foam and leatherette design means you’ll get victory in comfort.

Elsewhere, the Cloud Core lasts for 20 hours of gaming before its battery needs a charge, it’s got a detachable noise-cancelling microphone with Discord and TeamSpeak certification, and its sturdy aluminium frame ensures it’ll handle hours of daily use. It’s a top choice for any PC gamer who needs to hear everything from every angle without breaking the bank.

Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 Wireless

The Could Stinger Core is a perfect pick for competitive gamers who need every advantage at the sharp end of esports clashes. A closed-cup design blocks distractions, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio delivers precise 7.1 surround sound, and a rock-solid 2.4GHz wireless connection means you won’t be bothered by trailing cables.

Those aren’t the only features that esports fans will appreciate. The Stinger has on-board controls for quick adjustments and a noise-cancelling mic for clear team communications – and a simple swivel mutes the audio. Adjustable steel sliders, a lightweight design and breathable ear cushions mean the Stinger will stay comfortable for the longest of gaming sessions. HyperX NGENUITY software provides total control over the headset’s operations.

Cloud Stinger Core for consoles

You don’t have to be a PC gamer to benefit from the Stinger’s competitive edge – HyperX also brings its responsive design, innovative audio features and immersive audio to a blue and white model that’s compatible with the PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4.

You’ve got options if you’re an Xbox gamer, too. The officially-licensed Xbox model looks stunning thanks to its black and green design, and it’s not just about the aesthetic. This version of the Stinger features a direct Xbox Wireless connection that produces incredible audio with a single button press, and its 40mm drivers use Windows Sonic spatial sound that’s optimised for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. And if you’re chatty, there’s a built-in mixer that lets you fine-tune the balance of voice and game audio.

No matter which console you prefer, these Stinger models have on-board controls, swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling microphones and robust steel sliders alongside memory foam ear cushions and lightweight designs – so you can be sure of a comfortable fit.