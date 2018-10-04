News

Huawei Watch GT preview: Everything we know so far

The Mate 20 looks to launch with a wearable companion
by 

The Android Wear space has grown a bit stale of late. Rebranding it as Wear OS seemed to hint at big changes, but with Google's long-rumoured Pixel Watch MIA and not much else on the horizon, there's little reason to get excited.

Besides, more enticing smartwatches are popping up elsewhere, such as the new Apple Watch Series 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch. But maybe Huawei will be the company that pumps life back into Wear OS and surprises everyone, much like it surprised us and many others with this year's brilliant P20 Pro.

Leaks about the Huawei Watch GT are starting to surface ahead of a seemingly imminent launch, and here's everything we've heard so far.

(Huawei Watch 2 shown in photos)

When will the Huawei Watch GT be out?

The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be revealed on 16 October in London, where the company has scheduled a press event. Both phones have been extensively leaked, and they apparently won't be alone at the event.

WinFuture reports that the Huawei Watch GT will be right there alongside the more premium Mate 20 models (the Mate 20 Lite already launched). If true, then we'll likely see the Watch GT release pretty quickly, possibly by the end of October.

The Watch GT has also reportedly been approved by the United States FCC, which adds fuel to the fire that it's coming very soon.

Fact or fiction?

Sounds right to us. What better time to make a big deal about a smartwatch than alongside a much-anticipated, super-premium smartphone?

How much will the Huawei Watch GT cost?

Last year's Huawei Watch 2 underwhelmed with its design while tacking on a higher price point – and that strategy didn't really work. But now Huawei might be aiming lower (at least on price) with the Watch GT.

WinFuture suggests that retailers see the Watch GT launching around just €190 (about £169) for both Sport and Classic models, however the site believes that the retail prices will fall closer to €199 (~£177) for the Sport and €229 (~£203) for the Classic. In any case, that's a whole lot less than the Apple Watch Series 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Fact or fiction?

If Huawei can put together a stellar smartwatch in the £200 range, that sounds like a real win to us. Still, you get what you pay for usually…

What will the Huawei Watch GT look like?

You're apparently looking at the Huawei Watch GT Classic above, thanks to a leak from WinFuture. With metal and leather, it's a sleek-looking number that continues the lineage of past Huawei Watch models.

Granted, we weren't big fans of the first Huawei Watch 2, which eventually became known as the Sport model when the Classic version followed later. The Huawei Watch GT is also expected to release a Sport model, and we hope it has a more compelling design than the Watch 2 Sport. WinFuture suggests that it will be waterproof and swim-ready, so that's certainly a plus.

Fact or fiction?

It looks legit, but we're certainly curious to see what Huawei cooks up with the Sport model too.

What about the Huawei Watch GT's screen?

The Huawei Watch 2 had a great screen, but it felt a bit small given the size of the overall watch itself. Luckily, a leak suggests more screen real estate this time around.

WinFuture points to a 1.39in AMOLED panel for the Watch GT, instead of the 1.2in AMOLED screen from the Watch 2. It's not clear yet what the resolution will be, although the Watch 2 had a 390x390 display. That's already higher-resolution than what's on Samsung's Galaxy Watch, so we wouldn't be surprised to see it stay close to that same target.

Fact or fiction?

A larger display with less bezel – just like the Apple Watch Series 4 – sounds great.

How much power will the Huawei Watch GT pack?

We thought the Google Pixel Watch would be the flagship smartwatch to debut Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, but it wasn't meant to be. Maybe the Huawei Watch GT will do it instead.

Companies like Fossil and Louis Vuitton plan to roll out their own Wear 3100 watches in the coming months, but the Huawei Watch GT could be a big showcase watch for Wear OS. WinFuture suggests that the watch could use the new Snapdragon, but that nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Fact or fiction?

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 will be the chip of choice for the next wave of Android Wear watches, so it makes a lot of sense.

Is there anything else I should know about the Huawei Watch GT?

Battery life is a key consideration for any smartwatch, and Huawei could edge out the competition if battery life estimates are to be believed.

WinFuture points to a 420mAh battery pack in the Huawei Watch GT, which is exactly the same size as the Huawei Watch 2, but says that the watch should last up to a week with the always-on display activated or up to 20 hours when using GPS functionality.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 is said to improve battery life via improved power efficiency, but that seems like a stretch. After all, Samsung suggested seven-day battery life for the larger Galaxy Watch, but we pegged it close to four days with common usage. Guess it depends on how you choose to use it!

Fact or fiction?

We think a full week seems unlikely, but a few days of uptime would still be strong for an Android Wear watch.