Huawei Watch GT preview: Everything we know so far

The Android Wear space has grown a bit stale of late. Rebranding it as Wear OS seemed to hint at big changes, but with Google's long-rumoured Pixel Watch MIA and not much else on the horizon, there's little reason to get excited.

Besides, more enticing smartwatches are popping up elsewhere, such as the new Apple Watch Series 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch. But maybe Huawei will be the company that pumps life back into Wear OS and surprises everyone, much like it surprised us and many others with this year's brilliant P20 Pro.

Leaks about the Huawei Watch GT are starting to surface ahead of a seemingly imminent launch, and here's everything we've heard so far.

(Huawei Watch 2 shown in photos)