Honor and Porsche have another smartphone collaboration up their sleeves

Another tech collab you can cross off your list is Honor and Porsche. The tech giant and the automaker recently partnered up to release a special edition of the Magic V2, which is set to be one of the top folding smartphones. But the two brands have another collaboration up their sleeve, and it’s set to be unveiled at the MWC 2024 tech expo.

Honor revealed that it will launch a special edition of another new phone in partnership with Porsche at MWC. Given that the Magic 6 is set to be unveiled at the tech expo in Barcelona, we can pretty safely bet that it’s the handset that’ll be given a Porsche-inspired makeover. It’ll be unveiled on the 25 February, so there’s not long to wait until we can get a look at the smartphone.

The HONOR Magic V2 RSR Porsche special edition takes inspiration from the firm’s iconic sports cars. A distinctive angular camera bump is a nod to the hood of a 911, and the Agate Grey colour is straight from Porsche’s paint-to-sample catalogue. You can expect similar design tropes to make their way to the upcoming release, as well.

As for what you can expect from the smartphone, rumours suggest it’ll be a 6.8-inch handset. It’ll have a 50MP main snapper, as part of a specially designed Falcon Camera System on the rear. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will power the new smartphone. Other that that, there’s not much we know. Roll on 25 February!

