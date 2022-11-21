Tracking discounts can take its toll on your body. In need of relief after a long day of deal-hunting? The best Theragun Black Friday deals will ease your aching muscles – and put less strain on your bank balance. With significant reductions across its entire range of massage guns, you can save up to £180 by shopping directly at Theragun during its Black Friday sale.

Therabody’s massage guns are some of the best out there, offering percussive treatment in a range of forms – from compact companions for relief on the road, to pro-grade tools for the ultimate vibration therapy. Top of its range is the Theragun Pro, a heavyweight weapon which delivers up to 60lbs of stall-free force to give your muscles deep relief. Usually priced at £549, it’s discounted to £369 for Black Friday – a saving of 33%.

Want something more portable? We’re big fans of the first-gen Theragun Mini, a miniature massage gun that doesn’t skimp on impact. Small enough to stash in a satchel, it’s designed for easy one-handed use wherever you happen to be cramping. There are three speed settings to give you those good vibrations, while the QuietForce motor runs hushed for up to 150 minutes. Normally marked up at £175, it’s reduced by a handy £40 for Black Friday, taking the sale price to £135.

Other highlights of Therabody’s Black Friday sale event include the Theragun Elite, a massage gun which hits the sweet spot between price and performance. Styled like the Pro, it delivers up to 2400 percussions per minute, with an OLED display giving a real-time read out of the force you’re applying. You can also pair it with Therabody’s partner app for personalised routines to follow. It’s standard price is £375, but that’s been cut to £275 for Black Friday – a reduction of 27%.

Therabody has also cut the cost of its simpler Theragun Prime, which focuses on the essentials for reliable relief. Normally £275, it’s yours for £179 during Black Friday. You can also bag savings on Therabody’s range of vibrating rollers: the Wave Solo (£49 instead of £69), the Wave Duo (now £69) and the Wave Roller (down from £125 to £65, which is better than half price).

Prefer compression to vibration? Therabody has included its pneumatic compression sleeves in the Black Friday reductions, for lower-body relief at a lower price. The top-spec RecoveryAir Pro will set you back £904 during Black Friday (rather than £1129), while the RecoveryAir JetBoots are down from £799 to £649.

And just to maximise your therapeutic options, Therabody has also discounted a range of its bundle packs, which pair its products for targeted relief. That includes its Wellness Starter Set (reduced by 32% to £340) and its Got Your Back Bundle (down from £429 to £344). And if that doesn’t hit the spot, you can always save £40 on a Therabody yoga mat and try some solo stretching.